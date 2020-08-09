Pauline Farrell Smoak -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Pauline Farrell Smoak, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at House of Refuge Church, 1622 Joe Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg. Pastor Joshua Elders will be officiating.
Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the House of Refuge Church prior to the funeral service.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Whisenhunt, Chris Murdough, M.J. Walling, Dakota Middours, Ethan Wolfe and Cody Middours.
Mrs. Smoak was born on Sept. 24, 1933, in Gastonia, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Nesbit Farrell and the late Ethel Driggers Weatherington. Mrs. Smoak was a member of House of Refuge Church.
She was predeceased by her husband, Benton Walter Smoak; son, Tony Cooper; brother, Johnny Farrell; and a sister, Mozelle Robertson. Mrs. Smoak was an amazing mother and grandmother. She was loved and will be missed by all that knew her.
Survivors include her children, Melody Elders (Tim), Frances Walling (Mark), Walter Smoak, Audrey Smoak, Wanda Jeffcoat (Bennie); 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brother, David Weatherington (Trudy); and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to House of Refuge Church Building Fund at 1622 Joe Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.