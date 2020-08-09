Pauline Farrell Smoak -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Pauline Farrell Smoak, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at House of Refuge Church, 1622 Joe Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg. Pastor Joshua Elders will be officiating.

Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the House of Refuge Church prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Curtis Whisenhunt, Chris Murdough, M.J. Walling, Dakota Middours, Ethan Wolfe and Cody Middours.

Mrs. Smoak was born on Sept. 24, 1933, in Gastonia, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Nesbit Farrell and the late Ethel Driggers Weatherington. Mrs. Smoak was a member of House of Refuge Church.

She was predeceased by her husband, Benton Walter Smoak; son, Tony Cooper; brother, Johnny Farrell; and a sister, Mozelle Robertson. Mrs. Smoak was an amazing mother and grandmother. She was loved and will be missed by all that knew her.