Paula Vaughn Mills -- Rowesville

Ms. Paula was born Nov. 28, 1956 in Union. She was the daughter of the late Paul Vaughn and the late Rachel Prince Sanders. She was a member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. She worked at Garden City Christian School for many years. She was also employed by Kirkland's Cleaners until she retired. She loved her family, friends and her church family. Ms. Paula was a selfless individual who always put others' needs ahead of her own. She was a wonderful mother, “Mamie” and friend. She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Patsy Zeigler; stepfather, Jimmy Sanders; son-in-law, Chris Jones; and her children's father, “Jake” Mills.