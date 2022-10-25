Paula D Curles Thomspon -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Paula D. Curles Thompson, 64, of Orangeburg passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Alan Woodward will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Steven “Eddie” Curles Jr., Terry Thompson, Jeffery Fogle, Jeremiah Davis, Elijah Thompson, and Oscar Alarcon.

Honorary pallbearer is Roy Thompson.

Mrs. Thompson was born on Oct. 8, 1958, in Arizona to the late Joe L. Curles and the late Secilia Ann Fogle Curles. She is a member of Columbia Road Church of God. Mrs. Thompson loved to cook, and plant flowers, but the most important thing in her life was her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, David Curles.

Survivors include her husband, Steve Thompson; son, Steven Thompson; grandchildren, Breanna Jennings, Elijah Thompson, Aaron Jacobs, McKenzie Thompson, Jo'Rell Thompson, Arionna Thompson, Amiyah Thompson; brothers, Stevie Curles, Jimmy Curles,Billy Curles, Donald Curles; sister, Jo-Ann Jackson; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

