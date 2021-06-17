Paul Wright -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- Mr. Paul Wright, 66, of Prospect St., transitioned from this life on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg following an extended illness.
Mr. Wright was born July 20, 1954, in Holly Hill. He was the son of the late William Jr. (Bennie) and Addie Dora Wright.
Memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Eutawville Community Funeral Home. A repast will not be held.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn G. Wright of the home; three stepchildren, Wayne Garvin of Columbia, Maurice Garvin (Gloria) of Rowesville, and Carolyn Bristow (Charles) of Denmark; grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.eutawvillecommunityfuneralhome.com
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and guidelines when visiting the family and memorial service. Masks are required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.