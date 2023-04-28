NORTH -- Paul Winford Owen, Sr., 87, of North, SC, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at North United Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Toy and Rev. Matt Rucker officiating, followed by the burial at Lebanon United Methodist Church, 768 Calvary Church Road, Neeses, SC 29107. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the church.

Mr. Owen was born in Fort Payne, AL, a son of the late Oscar Eugene Owen Jr. and the late Pauline Agnes Henry Owen. He was an alumnus of DeKalb County High School and a 1958 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a BS in pharmacy. Dr. Paul, as he was lovingly known, was a notable entrepreneur in the North, SC, community, owning and operating R & J Drugs and Giant Discount Pharmacy, Teddy Bear Daycare and Fashion Wearhouse.

He enjoyed all things golf -- watching it, playing it, once being featured on the Golf Channel and founding the Killian Owen Memorial Golf Tournament for Curing Kids Cancer. A life-long lover of sports, he was awarded MVP on his high school basketball team, a team that did not win a single game that season. Throughout his life he extolled Gamecock sports, a pastime he enjoyed with his wife, children and grandkids. As an Alabama native, he loved spending time in the mountains and listening to the band Alabama at many June Jams over the years.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine Fogle Owen; sons, Paul Winford (Elizabeth) Owen Jr. and Clayton Keith (Grainne) Owen; daughters, Lisa (Clark) Lippincott and Regina (Jeffrey) Janvrin; brother, John William Owen; 10 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Owen was predeceased by a twin brother, Gene Hood Owen; and one grandson, Killian Michael Owen.

The family would like to thank Cheryl Townsend, Edwina Scarborough and the caregivers at the Columbia Presbyterian Home for their compassion and care over the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Curing Kids Cancer, www.curingkidscancer.org; or a charity of one's choice.

Culler-McAlhany is assisting the family with arrangements.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.