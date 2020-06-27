Paul William Whitten -- Sandy Run

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SANDY RUN --Paul William Whitten, 75, of Sandy Run, passed away June 25, 2020. He was the husband of Susan Roberts Whitten.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg, with the Rev. David Mitchell officiating.

Paul was born in Lexington, the son of the late George Colie Whitten and Gladys Backman Whitten Shealy. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a retired insurance agent with Farm Bureau Insurance. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America as a child. He enjoyed hunting, watching the Atlanta Braves play baseball, and watching the Carolina Gamecocks play football. He enjoyed his family, and especially his grandchildren who were his biggest delight.

Survivors include his wife, Susan; his mother, Gladys; his five sons, Curt Lavender (Michelle), Ken Lavender (Tina), P.J. Whitten (Roberta), Tyler Whitten (Tracy), and Timothy Whitten; a daughter, Rebecca Whitten; his grandchildren, Hannah Lavender, Xander McKenzie, Darby Lavender, Xander Heinen, Eva Heinen, Wayland Whitten, and Baby Macon, who is on the way; his sisters, Carolyn Howell (Leland), Peggy Herring (Mickey), Kathy Swearingen, and Barbara Williams; his brothers, Ervin Whitten (Ann) and Bubba Whitten; and a number of nieces and nephews.