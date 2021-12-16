Paul Wallace Steverson -- Summerville

Mr. Steverson was born in Springfield, a son of the late S.L. Steverson and the late Juanita Hutto Lewis. Paul was a retired machinist, owner of Steverson Manufacturing Co. of Summerville, and owner of Mid-Carolina Speedway in Neeses. His love for racing motorcycles started in the Air Force at Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, New Mexico. He and his friends would race bikes on their time off. He loved machining and could do almost anything with bar stock. He would give you the shirt off his back if asked.