Paul Vernon 'Vern' Eaton Jr. -- Lexington

LEXINGTON -- Paul Vernon “Vern” Eaton Jr., age 87, of Lexington, was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who went to be with his savior, Jesus Christ, on Oct. 20, 2022

Vern was born Dec. 20, 1934, in Bradenton, Florida, to Paul Vernon Eaton Sr. and Ethel Griffin Eaton. He graduated from Manatee High School in 1952. He graduated from the University of Florida in 1956 with a degree in industrial engineering. Upon graduating from college, Vern moved to Charleston, West Virginia, to work for Union Carbide. It was there that he met Nancy Jane Depp, and they were married in 1958. He moved his wife and daughters to Orangeburg in 1968 and began his career with Ethyl Corporation.

He was a founding member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Orangeburg and, after moving to Lexington, became a member of Lexington Presbyterian Church.

Vern enjoyed golfing, fishing, wood working and could fix most anything. After his retirement and move to Lexington in 2006, he used his many handy man skills at Jubilee Academy, part of Heartworks Ministry.

Vern is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy Depp Eaton; his daughters, Susan Eaton Sisk and Beth Eaton Ng (Chuck); and grandchildren, Griffin Sisk and Julia Ng. He was predeceased by his brother, Wayne Griffin Eaton; and his sister, Violet Eaton Simmons.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Lexington Presbyterian Church with visitation from 2 to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lexington Presbyterian Church Missions, 246 Barr Road, Lexington, SC 29072, or Jubilee Academy, P.O. Box 4476, Columbia, SC 29240.

Elmwood Funeral Home in Columbia is assisting the family.