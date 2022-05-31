Paul T. Cullen -- Lawrence, Mass.

LAWRENCE, Mass. -- Brother Paul T. Cullen, C.F.X., 87, a member of the Congregation of the Brothers of Saint Francis Xavier for sixty-seven years, died Sunday morning, May 29, 2022, at the Mary Immaculate Nursing Center in Lawrence.

Born in Dorchester, Mass., on Sept. 5, 1934, he was the son of the late Charles and Helen (Graham) Cullen. He was a graduate of Saint John's High School in Worcester, Class of 1952, and studied at Holy Cross College before entering the Xaverian Brothers on July 8, 1954. Two months later, he received the holy habit, taking the religious name Brother Elias.

Following studies at Xaverian College, Brother Paul received his bachelor's degree from Catholic University. He received a master's degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1969 and took a second master's degree in 1975 from Fordham University.

His teaching ministry began at Saint John's Preparatory School in Danvers, and in 1964 he was assigned to Keith Academy in Lowell. He went to Malden Catholic in 1968, where he served as assistant headmaster. From 1975 to 1984, he taught at Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood.

In 1984, he joined a group of brothers in founding the Xaverian Brothers' Mission in Orangeburg, South Carolina. In Orangeburg, he served as the religious education director for Holy Trinity Parish and served the Diocese of Charleston as coordinator of religious education for the Midlands Deanery and was a member of the South Carolina Diocesan Catechetical Council. Following his formal retirement, he continued his ministry in Orangeburg as a religious education assistant and outreach volunteer until joining the community at Xaverian House in Danvers in 2021.

For his service to the church and the people of Orangeburg, in 1999, Bishop David Thompson of Charleston nominated Brother Paul for the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, an honor bestowed by Pope John Paul II for “outstanding service and zeal in regard to notable achievements and for the willingness to accomplish noble deeds” in the service of the Church.

In addition to his brothers in religion, Brother Paul leaves his sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers, Charles, Robert, James, and John Cullen.

Services will be held this week in Massachusetts. Visit www.LyonsFuneral.com for more information.