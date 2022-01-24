Paul Robert Hoffman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Paul Robert Hoffman, 84, of Orangeburg passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Louis Cooper, Travis Dawson, Wayne Kirby, Mark Felder, Nate Davis and Rodney “Tubb” Ballard.

Mr. Hoffman was born on Sept. 19, 1937, in Neeses. He was the son of the late Charles S. Hoffman and the late Ethel Axson Hoffman. He served his country in the Unites States Army National Guard. Mr. Hoffman was employed for many years at Utica Tools until its closing. He then worked at Cooper Tools until his retirement. He enjoyed working with tools and gardening, but he loved being a “Gakie” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, a son, Charles S. Hoffman and a brother, Charles “Rusty” Hoffman.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Marie “Jitter” Hoffman; children, Robert Hoffman (Ronda), Bonnie Benton; grandchildren, Mandy Davis (Nate), Ashley Hoffman, Brandy Campbell (Kita), Tray Hoffman, Christopher Frick, C.J. Frick, Amber Jones (David), Shana Benton, Dana Parker, Aaron Parker; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the H.F. Mabry Cancer Center at 1161 Cook Road Orangeburg, SC 29118.

