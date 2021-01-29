Paul Richard Berry -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Paul Richard Berry, 50 years of age, passed away on Jan. 22, 2021.

Paul was born in Danvers, Massachuetts. He was a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and South Carolina State College. He served in the United States Marine Corp and served in the Gulf War.

A memorial service, with military honors, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Ott Cemetery in Branchville.

Paul is survived by his parents, Richard A. Berry and Carol J. Berry; two daughters, Mallory Berry and Emma Bell of Columbia; and two sisters, Joanne Ford of Venice, Fla., and Dianne Anderson of Mount Pleasant.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1577 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33409.

Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.