Paul J. Jenkins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Bishop Paul J. Jenkins, 68, of 840 N. Triangle St., passed May 19, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25, 2020, at Beulah Refuge Tabernacle. 469 Landfill Road, with Bishop David A. Smith, pastor, officiating.
Burial will be in Greater New Hope St. Paul Church Cemetery.
Bishop Jenkins will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
Public viewing/visitation will be held on Sunday, May 24, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Friends may call at the residence from 2 to 7 p.m. daily and at the funeral home.
The public is reminded to adhere to all CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions.
