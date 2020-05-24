Paul J. Jenkins -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Bishop Paul J. Jenkins, 68, of 840 N. Triangle St., passed May 19, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25, 2020, at Beulah Refuge Tabernacle. 469 Landfill Road, with Bishop David A. Smith, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Greater New Hope St. Paul Church Cemetery.

Bishop Jenkins will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Public viewing/visitation will be held on Sunday, May 24, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence from 2 to 7 p.m. daily and at the funeral home.

The public is reminded to adhere to all CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.