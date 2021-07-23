Paul Herbert Moon -- Lake City

Paul had several hobbies, including fishing, golfing and watching football -- especially the USC Gamecocks. He was always generous with his time and expertise, whether for his family, his neighbors or his community. He loved building things and never shied away from a project, even if it required new skills. He built cabinet pieces, upholstered furniture, constructed a workroom and a building for the Boy Scouts, and served for many years as a volunteer jack-of-all-trades for St. Andrew's United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. He also served on St. Andrew's Board of Trustees. In honor of his many years of service and for his “untiring work in maintaining the physical plant of St. Andrew's UMC,” the church named its fellowship hall in his honor in 2006.