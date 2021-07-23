Paul Herbert Moon -- Lake City

LAKE CITY -- Paul Herbert Moon, 95, of Orangeburg and Lake City, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 21, 2021.
Paul was born on May 11, 1926, in Fremont, Ohio, the son of Cecil Herbert and Minnie Matilda Hopp Moon. He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Mildred R. Willey and Edna M. Lamson; an infant brother, Arthur; and his wife of 65 years, Janet A. Smeltzer Moon. He was also predeceased by nephew, Robert Willey; and nieces, Beth Willey Lewis and Susan Willey Hoffbauer.
Paul is survived by his children, Carol A. Moon of Richmond, Va., James A. Moon (Pamela) of St. Marys, Ga., and Dr. David W. Moon (Cindy) Lake City; nephew, Walter “Gus” Lamson (Amy) of Fremont, Ohio; nieces, Janet Sue Lamson Wadsworth of Fremont and Martha Willey Farago (Tony) of Wellington, Ohio; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Paul graduated from Ross High School in Fremont, where he realized that tools and their uses held deep interest for him. Soon after his graduation in 1944, he entered the Army Air Corps to serve his country during World War II. After his service, he enrolled at the University of Toledo (Ohio), graduating with a bachelor of engineering degree in 1950. Paul was hired by Herbrand, an automotive tool manufacturer, where he worked as a tool-and-die designer and production supervisor.
In 1962, after Herbrand was bought by the Utica Drop Forge and Tool Company (later, Triangle Corporation), Paul moved with his family to Orangeburg, where Utica was building Orangeburg's first major industrial plant. Paul worked there until his retirement in 1992.
Paul had several hobbies, including fishing, golfing and watching football -- especially the USC Gamecocks. He was always generous with his time and expertise, whether for his family, his neighbors or his community. He loved building things and never shied away from a project, even if it required new skills. He built cabinet pieces, upholstered furniture, constructed a workroom and a building for the Boy Scouts, and served for many years as a volunteer jack-of-all-trades for St. Andrew's United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. He also served on St. Andrew's Board of Trustees. In honor of his many years of service and for his “untiring work in maintaining the physical plant of St. Andrew's UMC,” the church named its fellowship hall in his honor in 2006.
After the 2014 death of his wife, Janet, for whom he cared at home and as a resident of The Oaks, failing health led Paul to move to Lake City in 2017 to live with his son and daughter-in-law. Paul maintained a cheerful disposition and sense of humor despite his failing mobility and memory and will be missed by all who knew him. A special thank you to Katie Singletary and Eunice Mwanzia for their loving help with his care and for keeping him laughing.
Due to COVID-19, arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake City United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 818, Lake City, SC 29560, or St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
