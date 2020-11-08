Paul Garry Hines -- Charleston

CHARLESTON -- Paul Garry Hines died Nov. 4th 2020, in Charleston, where he had lived since 2000. Mr. Hines was born in Schenectady, New York, on July 30, 1937.

Mr. Hines is survived by his wife of almost 43 years, Judith Albergotti Hines, a former society editor and reporter for The Times and Democrat; his children Erin, Tara and Gael Hines, Natal (Rob), one grandchild, Tamara, and his stepchildren from his second marriage, Lucas Albergotti Heller and Nina Catherine Heller and his grandchildren, Dillon Lucas Heller, Kylie-Ann Heller, Thomas Daniel Wise and one great- grandchild, Thomas.

He finished Cambridge Latin School and was awarded a scholarship to Harvard College. He received a bachelor's degree in 1959 and a Master's of Business Administration in 1963. He was active in the undergraduate NORTH and was among those alumni who helped bring military training back to Harvard in 2010. He served in the U.S. Navy as a gunnery officer was a member of the Naval order of the U.S.