Paul Garry Hines -- Charleston

CHARLESTON -- Paul Garry Hines died Nov. 4th 2020, in Charleston, where he had lived since 2000. Mr. Hines was born in Schenectady, New York, on July 30, 1937.
Mr. Hines is survived by his wife of almost 43 years, Judith Albergotti Hines, a former society editor and reporter for The Times and Democrat; his children Erin, Tara and Gael Hines, Natal (Rob), one grandchild, Tamara, and his stepchildren from his second marriage, Lucas Albergotti Heller and Nina Catherine Heller and his grandchildren, Dillon Lucas Heller, Kylie-Ann Heller, Thomas Daniel Wise and one great- grandchild, Thomas.
He finished Cambridge Latin School and was awarded a scholarship to Harvard College. He received a bachelor's degree in 1959 and a Master's of Business Administration in 1963. He was active in the undergraduate NORTH and was among those alumni who helped bring military training back to Harvard in 2010. He served in the U.S. Navy as a gunnery officer was a member of the Naval order of the U.S.
He worked in New York City as a management consultant before joining EF Hutton, then a Wall Street firm. He became an executive vice president and a member of the board of EF Hutton brokerage, chairman of Hutton Financial Services. He became chief financial officer for former Treasury Secretary William E. Simon in Morristown, New Jersey, in 1986 and engaged in venture capital and consulting subsequently. He served on the board of Mexco, an oil company in Midland, Texas, as chair of the audit committee at the time of his death.
Mr. Hines learned to sail on the Charles River in a public sailing program at age 12 and sailing became his passion. He was an avid, competitive and successful sailor. He was a member of the New York Yacht Club. He was a member of the original board of directors for the first Operation Sail in New York Harbor in 1976, and he served as chairman of cadet hospitality in 1976 and 1986.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.