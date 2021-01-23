 Skip to main content
Paul Franklin Smith -- Atlanta
ATLANTA -- Paul Franklin Smith, 58, of Atlanta, Georgia, left this world suddenly Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

He was born and raised in Orangeburg, South Carolina, and enlisted in the United States Air force in 1981. After serving our country, Paul began civilian life in California in the late 1980s. Paul started his career with Starbucks Coffee Company 25 year ago and settled in Atlanta in 2005. He passionately enjoyed his job and valued the lifelong friendships he made throughout his career. Paul loved to travel and especially enjoyed the beach, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father John O. Smith Jr. of Orangeburg.

He is survived by his fiancé, Joshua Laird of Atlanta; his mother, Viola D. Smith; his sister, Cindy Smoak; his niece, Kristen Smoak of Summerton, South Carolina; and his nephew, Brandon Smoak and wife Cassie, of Newport News, Virginia.

A memorial service will be planned on a later date, due to COVID-19.

Friends and Family are encouraged to use the online guest book at Southcare.us to express their condolences.

