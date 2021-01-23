Paul Franklin Smith -- Atlanta

He was born and raised in Orangeburg, South Carolina, and enlisted in the United States Air force in 1981. After serving our country, Paul began civilian life in California in the late 1980s. Paul started his career with Starbucks Coffee Company 25 year ago and settled in Atlanta in 2005. He passionately enjoyed his job and valued the lifelong friendships he made throughout his career. Paul loved to travel and especially enjoyed the beach, fishing and spending time with family and friends.