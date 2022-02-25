Paul Edward Proveaux Sr. -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. Paul Edward Proveaux Sr., 82, born May 1, 1939, entered into rest on Sunday evening, Feb. 20th, 2022.

Paul is the husband of his late wife, Mary Jean Hicks Proveaux, of 33 years. He is the son of the late George and Belle Proveaux. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.

Mr. Proveaux is the father of Phillip E. Proveaux (Lynndie), Paula Sandifer (Terry), Daniel Proveaux (Meredith), the late Paul Edward Proveaux Jr., Gerald Proveaux (Karen), Tim Lott (Cynthia), Misty Linsenbardt (Gary), Rosanne Griffin, and Erin Edwards. He is the uncle of David Proveaux Jr., who he considered like a son. He has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with nephews and nieces. He also leaves behind his fur child, Meiko.

Paul was a member of Edisto Baptist Church and until his health declined, he attended and served faithfully because of his love for and his faith and belief in his Lord and Savior Jesus. He enjoyed fishing and growing his garden, along with growing his roses, among other hobbies.

A home-going service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 26, at Edisto Baptist Church. His pastor, the Rev. Jakie Walters, will be officiating the service and ministering to the family.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be his sons and sons-in-law. His grandsons will be honorary pallbearers.

The family asks that memorials be made to Edisto Baptist Church, 4831 Edisto River Road, Branchville, SC 29432

