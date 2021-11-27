Paul Edward Holt -- Bowman

He was united in holy matrimony to Peggy Joyce Varnum on July 3, 1952. To this marriage four children were born. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Augsburg, Germany. After being honorably discharged, he moved to Bowman. Bowman is where he would make his home and raise his family. In 1959, he opened his own business, Holt's Garage, selling auto parts, doing tractor repairs, and selling used cars. He served on the Bowman Volunteer Fire Department for over 40 years and his number was retired. He also served on the Bowman Town Council for over 30 years, serving as mayor pro tem and police commissioner. Mr. Holt also had an extensive career in country, bluegrass and gospel music. In the 1950s, '60s, and '70s, he played many shows throughout the Southeast, including playing at the famous Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Mr. Paul was a well-respected member of the Bowman community and was always willing to go above and beyond to help anyone in need.