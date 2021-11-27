Paul Edward Holt -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Paul Edward Holt, 90, of Bowman, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. He was born on May 23, 1931, in Spartanburg to the late Ella Mae Garrett and the late Harold Holt.
He was united in holy matrimony to Peggy Joyce Varnum on July 3, 1952. To this marriage four children were born. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Augsburg, Germany. After being honorably discharged, he moved to Bowman. Bowman is where he would make his home and raise his family. In 1959, he opened his own business, Holt's Garage, selling auto parts, doing tractor repairs, and selling used cars. He served on the Bowman Volunteer Fire Department for over 40 years and his number was retired. He also served on the Bowman Town Council for over 30 years, serving as mayor pro tem and police commissioner. Mr. Holt also had an extensive career in country, bluegrass and gospel music. In the 1950s, '60s, and '70s, he played many shows throughout the Southeast, including playing at the famous Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Mr. Paul was a well-respected member of the Bowman community and was always willing to go above and beyond to help anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by two children, Tim E. Holt and Joyce Paulette Holt; and two great-grandchildren.
Mr. Holt leaves behind to cherish wonderful memories, his loving wife of 69 years; two children, Farron E. Holt of Bowman and Carrie (Scott) Stevenson of Orangeburg; and three grandchildren raised in the home, Rachel Haddock, Rhonda (Travis) Elliott, and Paul (Amy) Holt, all of Bowman. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Darlene Holt, Bryan Holt, Brandon (Melissa) Holt, Casey Hutto, Lindsay (Steven) Kuck, Brad (Stacy) Holt; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; a brother-in-law, Steve (Cathy) Heflin; and two cats, Itty Bit and Tinkerbell.
Serving as pallbearers are Kevin Pendarvis, Steven Beane, Dale Edwards, Billy Staley, Henry Simmons, and David Stack. Honorary pallbearers are Roger Staley, Johnnie Sweatman, and Wally Sweatman.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Bowman Cemetery in Bowman. The Rev. Nick Fox will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to Bowman Police Department, 100 Reevesville Road, Bowman, SC 29018.
