Paul David O’Cain -- Santee
SANTEE -- Paul David O'Cain, 82, of Santee, husband of Fairy Marchant O'Cain, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Jon Hoin officiating.

Paul was born on April 11, 1938, in Orangeburg, a son of the late John Ennis O'Cain Sr. and Leila Elaine McFadden O'Cain. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and was the former Plant Manager for Champion International Paper Products. He was an active member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church, where he served on the Administrative Board and Cemetery committee. He served in the U.S. Air Force National Guard and was active in the Boy Scouts of America. He was predeceased by a brother, John E. O'Cain.

Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years, Fairy M. O'Cain; sons, Paul “Randy” (Marianne) O'Cain, Tampa, Florida and David A. O'Cain, Manchester, Tennessee; a daughter, Jean Anne (Steve) Encardes, Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; a brother, Carl B. (Jo) O'Cain, Jackson, Tennessee, and a sister, Judith E. Coker, Turbeville.

Memorials may be made to Jerusalem United Methodist Church, 7347 Old Number 6 Highway, Santee, SC 29142.

