Paul David O’Cain -- Santee

Paul was born on April 11, 1938, in Orangeburg, a son of the late John Ennis O'Cain Sr. and Leila Elaine McFadden O'Cain. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and was the former Plant Manager for Champion International Paper Products. He was an active member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church, where he served on the Administrative Board and Cemetery committee. He served in the U.S. Air Force National Guard and was active in the Boy Scouts of America. He was predeceased by a brother, John E. O'Cain.