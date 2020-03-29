Paul Cobbs Jr. -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- The funeral for Deacon Paul Cobbs Jr., 84 of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 30, at Good Hope Baptist Church, with the Rev. Capers officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Shirley Cobbs, 328 SE Railroad Ave., St. George, or at Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at www.stevensfh.net.

