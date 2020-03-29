Paul Cobbs Jr. -- St. George
0 comments

Paul Cobbs Jr. -- St. George

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- The funeral for Deacon Paul Cobbs Jr., 84 of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 30, at Good Hope Baptist Church, with the Rev. Capers officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Shirley Cobbs, 328 SE Railroad Ave., St. George, or at Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at www.stevensfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Cobbs, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News