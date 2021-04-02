Paul Byrd Jr. -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Paul Byrd Jr., 63, of 2652 Calhoun St., died March 26, 2021, following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Robert Davin Gordon officiating.

Burial will be in the Peter Bowman Cemetery.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Gladys Summers, 2634 Calhoun St., Branchville, SC, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com