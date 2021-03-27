 Skip to main content
Paul Byrd -- Branchville
BRANCHVILLE -- Paul Byrd, 63, of 2652 Calhoun St., died March 26, 2021, after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Gladys Summers, 2634 Calhoun St., Branchville, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

