Paul Allen Williams -- St. George

He was born April 16, 1935, in Reevesville (Dorange), the son of the late Thomas F. and Sallie (Reeves) Williams. He graduated from St. George High School in 1953. On Jan. 1, 1958, he married Lani Golden at the Universalist Church, Chester, Vermont.

Mr. Williams entered the United State Air Force in 1955, assigned to the 380th Wing 380th Squadron (SAC) as a boom operator on K 97's air refueling, where he served honorably until March 29, 1963. While assigned to Plattsburgh Air Force Base, New York, he was the youngest and lowest-ranked instructor in the wing. After an honorable discharge, he worked for 34 years at Albemarle Chemical Co. in Orangeburg as a Chemical Lab Technician, retiring Dec. 31, 1997. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and the American Legion.