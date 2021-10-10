 Skip to main content
Paul Allen Williams -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Paul Allen Williams, 86, widower of Lani Golden Williams, died on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

He was born April 16, 1935, in Reevesville (Dorange), the son of the late Thomas F. and Sallie (Reeves) Williams. He graduated from St. George High School in 1953. On Jan. 1, 1958, he married Lani Golden at the Universalist Church, Chester, Vermont.

Mr. Williams entered the United State Air Force in 1955, assigned to the 380th Wing 380th Squadron (SAC) as a boom operator on K 97's air refueling, where he served honorably until March 29, 1963. While assigned to Plattsburgh Air Force Base, New York, he was the youngest and lowest-ranked instructor in the wing. After an honorable discharge, he worked for 34 years at Albemarle Chemical Co. in Orangeburg as a Chemical Lab Technician, retiring Dec. 31, 1997. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and the American Legion.

Surviving are sons, Kris Allen (Connie) Branchville, and Thomas Franklin (Donna), Reevesville; a daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” (Vernon) Kassian, Bowman; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Williams, Orangeburg: grandchildren, Jennifer (Gary) Bell, Rebecca Williams, Angela Williams, ZeZe Williams, Paul Williams II, Benjiman Williams, James Williams, Madison Williams; great-grandchildren, Eli and Elizabeth Canaday, Easton and Owen Williams, Rowan Williams; one brother, Charlie Williams (Ginny), Jupiter, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Williams was predeceased by a son, Kirk James Williams and a brother, James Lawrence Williams.

Friends and family may call at Cindy Kassian's home, 2335 Duncan Chapel Road, Bowman. Due to COVID-19, no services are planned. Memorial contributions may be made to the Beulah Baptist Church, c/o Charles Reeves, 554 Durhams Corner Road, Reevesville, SC 29471 or the American Legion Post 105, PO Box 662, St. George, SC 29477.

