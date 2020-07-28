Paul Albert Elijah Carter -- Bamberg
Paul Albert Elijah Carter

BAMBERG -- Paul Albert Elijah Carter, 80, of Pruitt Health Care, Bamberg, formerly of Denmark, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Pruitt Health Care.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the Denmark Community Cemetery, Denmark. The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

Carroll Mortuary, Denmark Chapel, will be in charge of the services.

