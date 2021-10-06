Paul Acil Wiles -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Paul Acil Wiles, 85, of Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, after a brief illness.
A graveside service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 655 Hammond Cross Road, St Matthews. The Rev. Henry Cooper will be officiating.
Mr. Wiles was born on Oct. 31, 1935, in Elloree, the son of the late Burley William Wiles and the late Rosa Lee Rickenbaker Wiles. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Patricia Crider Wiles of Orangeburg; son, Glenn Paul Wiles of Orangeburg; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Claire Metts of Columbia and Caroline Heaton of North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations for a cat shelter can be made or brought to 4149 Belleville Road, Orangeburg.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.