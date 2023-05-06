BAMBERG - Patti Sue Cooper Hughes, 76, died Wednesday, at the MUSC Health-Orangeburg, wife of Roger McLane Hughes. She was a daughter of the late Shep Cooper and Lucille Tuebeville Cooper.

Mrs. Hughes was a retired from the offices of Dr. Watson and Glenn after more than 40 years. She was a member of the Bamberg First Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School Class.

She is survived by her husband, Roger M. Hughes; one son, Stephen Hughes; and two daughters: Christi Williams and Kelli Walling Parker. Additional survivors are her grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and a sister, Elneta Blocker.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, May, 7, 2023, at the Bamberg First Baptist Church with the Rev. Brad Hudson officiating. Interment will follow in the Bamberg Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Bamberg First Baptist Church.

Friends may drop by the home of Stephen Hughes, 212 3rd Street, Bamberg, SC.

Cooner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.