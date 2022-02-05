Patsy Wood Fairey -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Patsy Wood Fairey, 75, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Patsy was the daughter of the late William Wood and the late Lula Thomas Wood. She enjoyed watching Clemson Tiger football. Her love was her family. She loved being a “Meme” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; and brothers, Charles Wood, Billy Wood and Robert Nathan Wood.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Todd Jeffcoat will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Survivors include her husband, Mike Fairey; daughters, Renee Jeffcoat (Todd), Hope Joyner (Jimmy); stepdaughter, Megan Gramling (Jason); stepson, Michael Fairey; grandchildren, Courtnee Sanders, Gene Sanders, Victoria Jeffcoat, Trey Joyner (Jessica), Hannah Ehrhardt (Justin), Jamie Gramling, Christie Gramling, Robbie Fairey, Cody Fairey, Bella Fairey; great-grandchildren, Raelyn Sanders, Cameron Sanders, Easton Ehrhardt, Leyton Joyner, Natalie Joyner, Alex Gramling; sisters, Nancy Davis (Murray), Faye Blake; brother, Roy Wood; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grove Park Hospice at 1324 Grove Park Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115, or to S.C.O.A. Cares Foundation, 166 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210.

Friends and family may call or come by the residence of Todd and Renee Jeffcoat.

