Patsy Williams Binnicker -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Patsy Williams Binnicker, 76, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, surrounded by her family after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Double Branch Baptist Church, 3567 Neeses Hwy., Orangeburg. The Rev. Wayne Ellis will be officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Patsy's nephews, Ray Thomas, Ken Thomas, Dave Thomas and James “Max” White.

Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews, Dean Etheridge, Tony Etheridge, Ray Simpson, Bryan Simpson, John David Binnicker and the deacons of Double Branch Baptist Church.