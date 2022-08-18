 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patsy M. Richardson -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Patsy M. Richardson of Branchville passed away at Trident Medical Center on Aug. 12, 2022 at 7 p.m. after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Owens Funeral Home of Branchville.

