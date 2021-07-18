Patsy Johnson -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Patsy Johnson, 67, of 131 Project Road, died July 12, 2021, due to an automobile accident.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July19, 2021, at Pineville United Methodist Church.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

