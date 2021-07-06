Patsy Delores Proctor -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG --Patsy Delores Proctor, 80, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Northside Baptist Church, with Dr. Shane Stutzman officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., before the service at the church.

Patsy was born in Cope, the daughter of the late Johnny Addren Proctor and Sadie Brickle Proctor. She had retired from Hughes Aircraft after working in the finance department. Patsy graduated from Edisto High School, and received an associate degree from the Columbia Business College. She attended Northside Baptist Church along with her family. Patsy enjoyed cooking, gardening, and many different crafts.

Survivors include her son, Chris Inabinet (Beth); grandchildren, Austin Inabinet and Michael Hay Jr. (Paige); and great-grandchildren, Grayson and Grant Hay, She was predeceased by a special friend, Frank B. Estes III.

Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115, or Grove Park Hospice, 1324 Grove Park Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

