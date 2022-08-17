Patrick ‘Pete’ Wilfred Haylock -- Orangeburg

Patrick "Pete" Wilfred Haylock, 89, of Orangeburg, passed away Aug. 16, 2022. He was the husband of Mary Ellen Jiruska Haylock for 54 years.

Pete wished to have no service. He said he celebrated plenty while he was with us. So, if you wish, in remembrance, lift a beer and place a bet on your favorite sports team or send a donation to a charity of one's choice.

Pete was born in Belize, British Honduras. He moved to the United States in 1959 and became a citizen in 1972. Pete worked for over 30 years as a warehouse supervisor with three office furniture companies in Miami. He retired in 1994 and, upon his wife's retirement in 2007, moved to Orangeburg, where he enjoyed living the quiet life.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his son, Patrick Haylock (Anna) of Soldotna, Alaska; daughter, Yvonne E. Holguin Vera (Santiago) of Miami; brother, Charles Haylock (Ana) of Carol City, Florida; two sisters, Yvonne Peyerfitte of Cooper City, Florida, and Juliet De La Fe (Jorge) of Davie, Florida; two granddaughters, Melissa Holguin and Tineke Haylock Dixon (Sean); and a great-granddaughter, Ixchel Dixon.

