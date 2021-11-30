Patrick ‘P.J.’ James Heslep -- Cope

Mr. Heslep was born Dec. 31, 1957, in Alliance, Ohio. He was the son of the late Robert E. Heslep and the late Patricia J. Hennacy Heslep. Mr. Heslep was an avid sports fan and he enjoyed watching the Redskins, the University of South Carolina and Ohio State sports. He also enjoyed grilling, listening to a variety of music, and his relationship with the Lord, but his passion was his family and his granddaughter. He loved being a “Pop Pop.” He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Douglas Charles Heslep.