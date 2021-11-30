Patrick ‘P.J.’ James Heslep -- Cope

COPE -- Patrick “P.J.” James Heslep, 63, of Cope, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Pastor Michael McInturff will be officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Mr. Heslep was born Dec. 31, 1957, in Alliance, Ohio. He was the son of the late Robert E. Heslep and the late Patricia J. Hennacy Heslep. Mr. Heslep was an avid sports fan and he enjoyed watching the Redskins, the University of South Carolina and Ohio State sports. He also enjoyed grilling, listening to a variety of music, and his relationship with the Lord, but his passion was his family and his granddaughter. He loved being a “Pop Pop.” He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Douglas Charles Heslep.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Charlene Mobley Heslep of the home; children, James “J.R.” Robert Heslep (Kristin Rollins) and Tara Burton (Brandon); granddaughter, Charleston “Charlee” Burton; sisters, Kathy Emory (Hank), Diana Anderson (Doug), Cecilia Fanning (Robert) and Mary Jo Borton (David); “adopted” son, Paulus Jumper (Missy); and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300,
Jacksonville, FL 32256; or to the Humane Society, 405 Greenlawn Drive, Columbia, SC 29209.
