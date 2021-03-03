 Skip to main content
Patricia Washington -- Blackville
BLACKVILLE -- Patricia Washington, 67, of 192 Falcon Court, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 in the Bamberg Memory Gardens cemetery, Bamberg.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, in the chapel. The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

