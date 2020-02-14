Patricia 'Trick' Davis -- Woodford

WOODFORD -- Mrs. Patricia "Trick" Davis, 63, of Woodford, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Woodford. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Davis will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may visit at the residence of her son, Cyrus Anthony, 413 Forest Brook Court, Gaston. Friends may also call W.B. Crumel Funeral Home.
