Patricia Terry -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Patricia Terry, 83, of 1823 Dellwood Drive, Orangeburg, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19. You also may contact her husband, the Rev. Namond Terry, at 803-536-6553 or 917-660-5544.