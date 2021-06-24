Patricia Terry -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Deaconess Patricia Terry, 83, of 1823 Dellwood Drive, will be held at noon Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel, Burial will be held in the Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church cemetery. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died June 16, at her residence following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19. You may also contact her husband, the Rev. Namond Terry, at 803-536-6553 or 917-660-5544.

