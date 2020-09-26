 Skip to main content
Patricia Randolph Gleaton -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Patricia Randolph Gleaton, 57, of St. Matthews, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.

Please continue to follow the guidelines of COVID-19.

