Patricia Randolph Gleaton -- St. Matthews
Patricia Randolph Gleaton -- St. Matthews

Patricia Randolph Gleaton

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside service for Mrs. Patricia Randolph Gleaton, 57, of St. Matthews, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, St. Matthews.

Mrs. Gleaton passed away Friday, Sept. 25, at her residence.

Viewing will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home. Please continue to follow the guidelines of COVID-19.

