Patricia 'Patty' Gleaton Brickle -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- A memorial service for Patricia “Patty" Gleaton Brickle, 59, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the First Church of The Nazarene in Orangeburg.

Patty passed away on Jan. 13, 2021, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules. Distanced seating will be practiced in the sanctuary or those attending may listen outside in cars.

Patty was born on Feb. 7, 1961, in Orangeburg County, to the late Norman Clay Gleaton and Barbara Newsome Gleaton.

Those left behind to cherish memories are her husband, Larry Russell Brickle; sons, Robert “Rocky” Crum and Clay Crum; mother, Barbara Newsome Odom and stepfather Thomas Odom; siblings, Cathy (Bill) Dowling, Kent Gleaton and Julie Dalton; grandchildren, Brandon Crum, Preston Crum, Caitlyn Crum, Hunter Parrish, Skyler Parrish and Jackson Parrish.

Patty worked as a caregiver and house cleaner. She loved to garden and cook. She rescued many cats during her time on this earth and gave them all a home. She had a heart of gold, helping people whenever she could. She will be missed by many.