Patricia 'Patti' Nevils Horger -- Orangeburg

Patti knew at a early age she wanted to be a pharmacist. She graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina, then practiced clinical pharmacy at the Regional Medical Center and Mabry Cancer Center for 42 years. Throughout her life, she was one of a kind and a light to many with her engaging personality. She loved to have fun with her friends and family around. Her favorite role was being a mother, and she was a mentor to many young people in Orangeburg giving life lessons in Pat Pat's Kitchen. She was an active member at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg and also active in the community. She formerly served as the president of the Junior Service League of Orangeburg, and she enjoyed fellowship and service with her fellow "Flamingos."