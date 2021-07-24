Patricia 'Patti' Nevils Horger -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Patricia "Patti" Nevils Horger was lifted from her battle with cancer and called home on July 22, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, July 26, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.
She was the loving wife of Michael P. Horger Sr. for 38 years and the mother of twins. She is survived by her husband; son, Michael P. Horger Jr., DMD; daughter, Allison Horger Jones, PharmD, son-in-law, Richard "Trey" Lee Jones III, and granddaughter, Eleanor "Ellie" Nell Jones; brother, Francis "Mell" Morrell Nevils Jr.
Patti knew at a early age she wanted to be a pharmacist. She graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina, then practiced clinical pharmacy at the Regional Medical Center and Mabry Cancer Center for 42 years. Throughout her life, she was one of a kind and a light to many with her engaging personality. She loved to have fun with her friends and family around. Her favorite role was being a mother, and she was a mentor to many young people in Orangeburg giving life lessons in Pat Pat's Kitchen. She was an active member at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg and also active in the community. She formerly served as the president of the Junior Service League of Orangeburg, and she enjoyed fellowship and service with her fellow "Flamingos."
Thanks is extended to all friends and health care providers who comforted and treated her at the Regional Medical Center, Mabry Cancer Center, Trident Hospital, MUSC Hospital, and Roper St. Frances Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to The Endowment Fund of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
