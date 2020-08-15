You have permission to edit this article.
Patricia Miller Zeigler -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mrs. Patricia Miller Zeigler, 64, of Bamberg, entered into eternal rest Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.

Born May 16, 1956, in Colleton County, she was a daughter of the late John Lewis Miller and Helen Gunnells Miller. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bamberg. For many years she was the business manager at Zeigler Chevrolet and then became the business manager for Premier Motor Company.

Patricia loved life and lived life to the fullest. She loved traveling with her family and friends and especially loved going to Disney World and Edisto Beach. Most of all she loved her family and centered her life around them.

Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Marvin Austin Zeigler of Bamberg; children, Adam Austin Zeigler of Aiken and Carmen McDaniel and her husband Daniel of Canaan; brother, Randall Miller and his wife Janet of Canaan; grandchildren, Ansley Grace Zeigler, Levi Emerson McDaniel, Oliver Hawk McDaniel, and Milo Rush McDaniel; and many nieces and nephews.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Bamberg First Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 1 o'clock, Sunday afternoon, Aug. 16, 2020, at Bamberg First Baptist Church, 11823 Heritage Highway, Bamberg. Interment will follow in Bamberg County Memory Gardens, 14836 Heritage Highway, Bamberg.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 until 8 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt, 803.267.1971.

Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Service information

Aug 15
Visitation
Saturday, August 15, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel
2515 Lowcountry Highway
Ehrhardt, SC 29081
Aug 16

Aug 16
Funeral Service
Sunday, August 16, 2020
1:00PM
Bamberg First Baptist Church
11823 Heritage Highway
Bamberg, SC 29003



