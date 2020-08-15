Patricia Miller Zeigler -- Bamberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Mrs. Patricia Miller Zeigler, 64, of Bamberg, entered into eternal rest Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.

Born May 16, 1956, in Colleton County, she was a daughter of the late John Lewis Miller and Helen Gunnells Miller. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bamberg. For many years she was the business manager at Zeigler Chevrolet and then became the business manager for Premier Motor Company.

Patricia loved life and lived life to the fullest. She loved traveling with her family and friends and especially loved going to Disney World and Edisto Beach. Most of all she loved her family and centered her life around them.

Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Marvin Austin Zeigler of Bamberg; children, Adam Austin Zeigler of Aiken and Carmen McDaniel and her husband Daniel of Canaan; brother, Randall Miller and his wife Janet of Canaan; grandchildren, Ansley Grace Zeigler, Levi Emerson McDaniel, Oliver Hawk McDaniel, and Milo Rush McDaniel; and many nieces and nephews.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Bamberg First Baptist Church.