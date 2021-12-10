 Skip to main content
Patricia McGill -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Funeral services for Patricia A. McGill, of 185 Faglier Circle, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Second Mount Beulah Baptist Church in St. Matthews. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Carson’s Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence or Carson’s Funeral Home. Masks are to be worn at these services.

