Patricia McGill -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Patricia McGill, 59, of 185 Faglier Circle, Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home. Please wear a mask upon visitation.

