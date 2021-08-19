Patricia Louise Irick Banks -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- This Saturday in the cemetery of Cypress Methodist Campground, a gathering of family and friends will lay to rest Patricia Irick Banks, age 84, of Summerville.
She was born in Vance on June 10, 1937, to the late Fred Lawton Irick Sr. and Frances Delk Irick. She grew up in Vance, where she attended Corinth Baptist Church and graduated from Holly Hill High School in 1955. Patsy, as she was known, attended Limestone College before transferring to the University of South Carolina, where she graduated in 1959 with a degree in education. She joined Chi Omega and was crowned Maid of Honor of the May Court, Homecoming Queen and Miss Garnet and Black and, most importantly, met her future husband of 61 years, Ronnie. After college, Patsy and Ronnie married and moved to his childhood town of Summerville. She taught school at Summerville Elementary, before leaving to focus on her growing family. Patsy loved to play bridge, make beautiful flower arrangements, host parties, travel and visit Kiawah Island. She gave of her time and talents to Bethany UMC, the Summerville Garden Club (past president), the Charleston Horticultural Society, Middleton Gardens and the Summerville community. Most of all Patsy loved spending time with her treasured friends and family, regaling them with jokes. She was one of a kind and will be missed. Mrs. Banks was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Salisbury Banks.
She is survived by her brother, Lawton (Lane) Irick; sister San Rosefield; brother Robert (Sara) Irick; her children, Elizabeth "Betsy" (Bobby) Tapp, Ronald (Rosalind) Banks Jr, Graham Banks and Patricia (Chris) Morrison; and eight beloved grandchildren, Johnson (Catherine) Tapp, Sal Banks, Jack Banks, Sara Banks Tapp, Martha Camille Banks, James Banks, Mary Ellen Morrison and Anna Gray Morrison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the Flower Ministry of Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd South St., Summerville, SC 29483, or the Timrod Library, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, SC 29483.
Arrangements are by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville.
A graveside service will be held at Cypress United Methodist Church Cemetery in Ridgeville at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting parksfuneralhome.com.
