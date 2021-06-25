Patricia Little Robinson -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Patricia Little Robinson, 89, of Eutawville, transitioned from labor to reward on June 19, 2021, in Orangeburg, surrounded by her loving family.
Family and friends are invited to attend her celebration of life services at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at New Way Church House Ministries, 8907 Old State Road, Holly Hill, with Bishop Gralin Hampton, pastor. Her pastor, the Rev. Randolph Miller of Greater Unity AME Church, will be officiating her services.
The viewing will be held at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Mrs. Robinson will be sadly missed by her beloved children: five sons, Tommy L. Robinson, John C. Robinson (Mary), Charlie Robinson Jr., Nathaniel Robinson (Ann) and Carnell Robinson; an adopted son, Carnell Johnson (Desaund); three daughters, Darlene Robinson, Shirley R. Johnson and Suezette Asberry; a sister, Hattie M. Williams; an adopted daughter, Felicia R. Walls; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a loving cousin/sister, Victoria L. Harris; former beloved daughter-in-love, Sara R. Robinson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to:
Grace Funeral Services LLC
8827 Old State Road
Holly Hill, SC 29059
(803) 496-5539
May The Work "WE" Do Speak For Us!
