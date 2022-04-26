ORANGEBURG -- Patricia Lee Watson, 77, of Orangeburg passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 727 Waterspring Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Justin Eshelman will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Mrs. Watson was born on April 30, 1944, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Thurmond Fogle and the late Thelma K. Horger. She worked for several years with Utica Tools then retired from Cooper Power Tools. She loved fishing, dancing and “Little Bit.” Mrs. Watson was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Tillman Fogle, and sister, Polly Turkaly.

Survivors include her daughter, Tammy “TC” Watson; adopted daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Jason Hutto; grandson, Logan Watson and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call the residence of Carrie McAlhany at 757 Waterspring Road, Orangeburg.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

