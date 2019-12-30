NORTH -- Patricia Ann Johnston, 70, of North, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North. Visitation will be held one hour before the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnston was born in Orangeburg County, a daughter of the late Walter Bruce and Essie Mae Aultman Wingard Sr. She was married to the late Dwight Gary Johnston. She loved fishing, gardening and all animals.
Survivors include her sister, Rose Mary Wingard; and a host of other family members. She was predeceased by brothers, Charlie Edward Wingard and Walter Bruce Wingard Jr.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) in North is in charge of arrangements.
