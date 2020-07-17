Patricia Johnson -- Dorchester

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DORCHESTER -- Graveside service for Mrs. Patricia Johnson, 74, of 1298 East Main St., will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Dorchester Cemetery, with Pastor Wilson officiating.

Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

