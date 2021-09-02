Patricia Jeanne Dawson Bartholomew -- Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH -- Patricia Jeanne Dawson Bartholomew, 80, passed away Aug. 25, 2021.
Born in Michigan City, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Emerson and Jeanne Stark Dawson.
Pat graduated from Armstrong State University and taught in the public school system for over 25 years. An avid quilter, she was a charter and current member of the Starlight Quilters of Orangeburg and served as a past president. Pat also served as a past vice president of the Quilters Guild of South Carolina. She held season tickets to the Part-Time Players of Orangeburg and was a member of the Newcomers Club. Pat was also a member of the Presbyterian Church in Orangeburg.
Survivors include her sons, Robert W. Bartholomew (Jenny), William M. Bartholomew (Hanni) and Randall R. Bartholomew (Sally); a brother, Steven Dawson (Louann) of Laporte, Indiana; her sisters, Judy Schroeder (Terry) of Newton, Georgia, Diane Dawson-Klinder (Fred) of Michigan City, Indiana, and Cheryl Pomroy (Barry) of Laporte; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at First Presbyterian Church, 121 W 9th St., Michigan City, Indiana. Burial will be immediately following at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, 5700 E. U.S. Highway 20, Michigan City.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library at www.imaginationlibrary.com or your local Alzheimer's organization.
Share memories and condolences at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River-North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
