COLUMBIA -- Memorial services for Ms. Patricia Diane Mannix, 68, of 130 Jimmy Love Lane, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel. The Rev. Julius C. Sistrunk is officiating.
Mrs. Mannix passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
There will not be a viewing.
Family and friends may call at the residence of her son, Mr. John Rickenbacker, 156 Snapover Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 to 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please follow to COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.
